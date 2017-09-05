Windsor Police are searching for a man who robbed a pharmacy early Friday afternoon.

The robbery took place about 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of Grand Marais Road West.

Police say the suspect entered the pharmacy with clothing that concealed his identity then threatened the employees and demanded prescription drugs.

The suspect allegedly gestured that he had a weapon, but no weapon was seen.

He then left the store with narcotics and climbed into the passenger seat of a small black car. The vehicle was last seen headed westbound on Grand Marais Road, towards Dominion Boulevard.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Police say the man was white, 50 years old, 5'4 to 5'5, 130-140 lbs with blonde shoulder length hair. He was wearing a dark baseball hat, sunglasses, baggy clothing, beige coat with light blue shirt underneath and dark pants.

Anyone with information can contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.