A decision could be made tonight on the future of policing in Amherstburg.

Windsor Police have put in a proposal to patrol the town in a move that would see Amherstburg's own municipal force disbanded.

There are recommendations going to town council tonight Monday night, calling for the chief administrative officer to finalize a 20-year contract with Windsor Police.

In January, a packed public meeting was held in the town to discuss Windsor's bid to offer police services to the municipality.

Residents raise their concerns during a public meeting in Amherstburg to discuss Windsor's bid to offer police services to the town. (Melissa Nakhavoly/CBC)

It was the first of four public meetings held in the hopes to have some "meaningful dialogue" with residents, said Amherstburg's chief administration officer John Miceli.

The cost of the proposal is not public, but Miceli estimates $600,000 in savings per year if the town accepts the bid, and the start date would be Jan. 1, 2019