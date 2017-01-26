Windsor police have charged a Quebec man with human trafficking after an 18-year-old woman was discovered at a local hotel with "visible injuries."

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance on Jan. 23 and found an injured woman, who said she had been assaulted by a man she was staying with.

Police entered the room where the two people were staying and arrested a man from Laval, Que. without incident, according to a media release.

The woman told police she had been involved in a "controlling and manipulative relationship" with the man since June and had become involved in the sex trade.

"The relationship soon evolved into the man controlling many aspects of the woman's life," according to police, including controlling her finances, clientele and her movement throughout the Ontario and Quebec.

The 27-year-old man has been charged with human trafficking charges, two counts of assault with a weapon and one count of assault.

Police said they have connected the woman with victim services to help her recover.