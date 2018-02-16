A female Windsor police officer is accusing the force of passing over her for several promotions because of gender.

Staff Sgt. Christine Bissonnette named the Windsor Police Services Board, Chief Al Frederick, along with current and former senior officers Rick Derus, Vince Power and Rick Facciolo in her 39-page human rights complaint.

The Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario hearing began at City Hall Friday at 10 a.m. is expected to run until 4 p.m.

Bissonnette alleges promotions were more based on popularity than performance, that she wasn't given the same training opportunities as male colleagues and that she had interactions with male officers that were "nothing short of harassment." 

Follow CBC Windsor's Chris Ensing for updates from the hearing:

