Windsor cops recover suspected heroin and fentanyl mix with handgun from motel

Windsor police seized more than $54,000 in drugs, and a handgun, from a Howard Avenue motel room on Saturday.

Officers responded to the motel around 12:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a firearm.

A Windsor man (35), Kitchener man (23), and a 25-year-old man from Toronto all face firearms-related charges with other charges still anticipated as the investigation continues.

Remember street drugs can come in many forms and colours and can be laced with fentanyl. You won't see it, smell it, taste it...but it can KILL YOU ! <a href="https://t.co/D3kCb7Wv9b">pic.twitter.com/D3kCb7Wv9b</a> —@WindsorPolice

The drugs recovered included more than 100 grams of suspected "Purple Heroin" which is a combination of heroin and fentanyl that's purple in colour.

Here's the full list of everything that was seized by officers:

handgun

104 grams of suspected "Purple Heroin"

30 grams of suspected powdered fentanyl

4 grams of crack cocaine

13.5 grams of unknown substance still requiring further analysis

Windsor police point to a recent public health alert issued in Hamilton after the toxic "Purple Heroin" blend began making the rounds in that community: