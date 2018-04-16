Skip to Main Content
Windsor cops recover suspected heroin and fentanyl mix with handgun from motel

Police have seized over $50,000 in drugs and a handgun from a Windsor motel room on Saturday. It happened at a motel on Howard Avenue, just north of the E.C. Row Expressway. Three people face firearms charges with more charges expected, say police.

(Windsor Police Service photo)

Windsor police seized more than $54,000 in drugs, and a handgun, from a Howard Avenue motel room on Saturday.

Officers responded to the motel around 12:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a firearm.

A Windsor man (35), Kitchener man (23), and a 25-year-old man from Toronto all face firearms-related charges with other charges still anticipated as the investigation continues. 

The drugs recovered included more than 100 grams of suspected "Purple Heroin" which is a combination of heroin and fentanyl that's purple in colour.

Here's the full list of everything that was seized by officers:

  • handgun
  • 104 grams of suspected "Purple Heroin"
  • 30 grams of suspected powdered fentanyl
  • 4 grams of crack cocaine
  • 13.5 grams of unknown substance still requiring further analysis 

Windsor police point to a recent public health alert issued in Hamilton after the toxic "Purple Heroin" blend began making the rounds in that community:

