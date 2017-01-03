Windsor police started the new year with a chase that led to the arrest of a man carrying a loaded handgun, marijuana and a large sum of cash.

Shortly after 5 a.m. on Jan. 1. officers were in the area of Tecumseh Road east and Lauzon Road to investigate an assault.

According to the Windsor Police Service, they noticed a man matching the description of the suspect leaning against a building.

Police said the man ran as officers approached. During a foot chase officers observed the man was only swinging his left arm while his right appeared to be holding an object in his jacket.

After the man was stopped police discovered he was carrying a loaded revolver, marijuana and a "large sum of cash."

The 26-year-old Windsor man was arrested and charged with firearm offences and possession of a substance for trafficking.