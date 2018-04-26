Windsor police say local fraud victims eligible for Western Union refund

Windsor Police say up to 200 local victims could get a piece of a $586 million settlement against Western Union.

Last year, the American Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice ruled the company did not properly protect citizens against fraudsters through wire transfers.

Canadians are eligible to submit claims.

The deadline is coming up at the end of May.

Sgt. Steve Betteridge said about 150 to 200 people in Windsor reported they were victims during the period from January 2004 through January 2017. But, he said that number could be higher because not everyone reports fraud to the police.

Claims can be made from citizens who were defrauded out of monies sent through Western Union between January 1, 2004 and January 19, 2017. The deadline to submit claims is May 31, 2018.

Police say anyone with questions can call the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext.4324 or 4325 daily between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until May 31.