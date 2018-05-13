Windsor police find missing woman
Windsor police have found the missing person from the 1000 block of Elsmere Avenue Sunday afternoon.
Police were looking for a 34-year old woman, wearing a white shirt, jean vest and black tights
Windsor police have found the missing person from the 1000 block of Elsmere Avenue Sunday afternoon.
Police were looking for a 34-year old woman, wearing a white shirt, jean vest and black tights.
Police described the woman as being 5'2 with blonde hair that was tied up in a bun.