Windsor police find missing woman

Windsor police have found the missing person from the 1000 block of Elsmere Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Police were looking for a 34-year old woman, wearing a white shirt, jean vest and black tights.

Police described the woman as being 5'2 with blonde hair that was tied up in a bun. 

