After more than 40 dog years on the force, Windsor Police Service dog Aron entered his well-earned retirement on Friday.

The award-wining police service dog was named three-time regional champion for the United States Police Canine Association and once tracked an injured driver more than 350 metres, saving his life.

Over the course of his 6 human years on the force, Windsor police say Aron attended 2,133 calls and was responsible for 59 arrests.

"We'd like to congratulate and thank PSD Aron for his years of service and dedication," wrote Sgt. Steve Betterridge in a press release.

Aron will be replaced by a Slovenian rookie name Fuse who started training in September 2016 and officially joined the force Friday.