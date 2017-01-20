After more than 40 dog years on the force, Windsor Police Service dog Aron entered his well-earned retirement on Friday.

The award-wining police service dog was named three-time regional champion for the United States Police Canine Association and once tracked an injured driver more than 350 metres, saving his life.

Over the course of his 6 human years on the force, Windsor police say Aron attended 2,133 calls and was responsible for 59 arrests.

Congratulations! Cst. Lauzon and Psd.Aron who is heading into retirement, 6 yrs of Service, many awards, 2133 calls 4 service and 59 arrests pic.twitter.com/rrSxwFhxl7 — @WindsorPolice

"We'd like to congratulate and thank PSD Aron for his years of service and dedication," wrote Sgt. Steve Betterridge in a press release.

Aron will be replaced by a Slovenian rookie name Fuse who started training in September 2016 and officially joined the force Friday.