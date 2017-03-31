The Director of Financial Services for Windsor police earned hundreds of thousands of dollars more than her nearest competition on the city's 2016 Sunshine List.

Rita Pennesi was paid $426,503.84 with $768.07 in taxable benefits in 2016, topping the list that included hundreds of public sector employees.

In comparison, Mayor Drew Dilkens took home $112,750.66 with $9,397 in taxable benefits and $56,375.40 in Municipal Officer's Expense Allowance.

Other top earners included Windsor police's director of information services Susan Gagnon, who was paid $270,050.11 with $557.91 in taxable benefits, and the force's director of human resources Mari Bachmeier, who made $257,458 with $622.38 in taxable benefits.

Police Chief Al Frederick was also near the top of the list with $214,496.38 and $11,463.65 in taxable benefits.

City of Windsor CAO Onorio Colucci who earned $235,161.52 with $10,083.12 in taxable benefits.

