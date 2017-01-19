A 29-year-old Windsor man faces charges after an incident police describe as "dangerous."

Early Wednesday morning, a security employee noticed on a surveillance feed that someone had cut a hole in a fence at the Hydro One transformer plant on Lauzon Road.

When officers got to the scene, they saw several pieces of copper wire had been cut and collected by the fence opening.

They arrested a man who matched the description from the surveillance video walking nearby and discovered he was in possession of several break and enter tools including a knife and flashlight.

Windsor police warn that it's extremely dangerous to enter a transformer plant without authorization.