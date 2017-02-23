Windsor police are investigating after a member of the public found crytal meth in a pencil case on Friday.

A person walking near the corner Howard Avenue and Edinborough Street discovered the black case on the road. When they opened it to try and find information about its owner they found a clear bag with five ounces of the highly addictive drug, according to a media release from police.

Drug paraphernalia was also discovered and the case was turned over to the authorities.

Anyone with information about the pencil case is asked to contact police.