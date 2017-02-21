Windsor police are searching for a suspect after a convenience store in the west end was robbed at knifepoint for the second time in two weeks.

A man who had concealed his face entered the store near the corner of Mill and Peter streets shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday and demanded money while brandishing a knife, according to police.

The suspect left the store with money and other items and is described as being five foot five inches tall and wearing black pants and a black jacket. He also wore a grey, hooded sweatshirt and white running shoes.

The store was robbed in a similar incident on Feb. 12 when a teen described as being "14-15 years old" made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police are continuing to investigate the robbery.