The Windsor Police Service reported collisions 'all over the city' Tuesday morning as residents woke up to snow, ice and wind.

Accidents are being reported all over the city. Drive with caution as we are getting reports of others. #YQGtraffic ^11509 — @WindsorPolice

The police warned drivers to be cautious on the roads as school buses across the region were cancelled and Environment Canada issued a "winter weather travel advisory."

According to provincial police, a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 near Todd Lane in LaSalle blocked the eastbound left lane for about an hour around 7:30 a.m.

By 9 a.m. the OPP said the vehicles had been cleared.