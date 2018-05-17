Skip to Main Content
Windsor Police Collision Reporting Centre temporarily moving

The centre currently located at 2696 Jefferson Boulevard will move just south of the property to 3215 Jefferson Boulevard.

Police said construction activity at the current site is the reason for the location change

3215 Jefferson Boulevard is the new address for the temporary collision reporting centre. (Meg Roberts/CBC )

The Windsor Police Collision Reporting Centre will temporarily be moving locations.

The centre will move from 2696 Jefferson Blvd. to just south at 3215 Jefferson Blvd.

Windsor police said construction activity taking place at the current site is the reason.

The location change will start May 22, beginning at 9 a.m. and is anticipated to be in effect until the end of 2018.

Police said inquiries about the Collision Reporting Centre can be answered at (519) 977-6261.

