Windsor Police Collision Reporting Centre temporarily moving
The centre currently located at 2696 Jefferson Boulevard will move just south of the property to 3215 Jefferson Boulevard.
Police said construction activity at the current site is the reason for the location change
The location change will start May 22, beginning at 9 a.m. and is anticipated to be in effect until the end of 2018.
Police said inquiries about the Collision Reporting Centre can be answered at (519) 977-6261.