Windsor Police Collision Reporting Centre temporarily moving

The Windsor Police Collision Reporting Centre will temporarily be moving locations.

The centre will move from 2696 Jefferson Blvd. to just south at 3215 Jefferson Blvd.

Windsor police said construction activity taking place at the current site is the reason.

The location change will start May 22, beginning at 9 a.m. and is anticipated to be in effect until the end of 2018.

Police said inquiries about the Collision Reporting Centre can be answered at (519) 977-6261.