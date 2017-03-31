Windsor's police chief says there is "zero chance" $25,000 worth of cocaine that appeared to have gone missing from the force's evidence vault was stolen.

Al Frederick made the comments during a police board meeting Friday morning after a court decision earlier this month stated the police had "lost" the drugs.

The chief said the coke was mistakenly removed from the vault and destroyed, calling the mistake "human error."

He added only two people have access to evidence at police headquarters, which is protected by 13 motion sensor cameras and swipe card access.

When evidence is sent to be incinerated it's escorted by four officers to a location in Brampton, Frederick explained.

Cocaine captured by the RCMP in 2016 is seen in this file photo. About $25,000 of the drug was accidentally removed from the Windsor police evidence vault and incinerated, according to the force's chief. (Nova Scotia RCMP)

He said the vault has housed millions of dollars in evidence at times, but no evidence has ever disappeared — out of 4,500 cases in the past 10 years there have been no missing items.

The chief said he took a "huge risk" talking about the evidence because the person connected to the evidence has not been sentenced, but felt he needed to be transparent.

The police services board and mayor were alerted to the misplaced drugs in 2013, according to Frederick, but board member Jo-Anne Gignac said she could not recall being informed.

Gignac asked the chief to "tighten up" communication with the board.