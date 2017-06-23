A man, who has connections to Windsor and Toronto, was charged with human trafficking after he couldn't afford to pay a taxi fare Thursday nigh.

Windsor police were called to Ouellette Avenue, near Tecumseh Road East, when a taxi driver reported two passengers couldn't pay the fare from Toronto to Windsor.

The male rider was arrested and officers confirmed he was breaching his probation by having several magnetic strip credit cards.

Once the man was taken into custody, the woman passenger revealed she was being forced and exploited into the sex trade by the suspect.

The man is also charged with fraudulently obtaining transportation and breaching his probation.