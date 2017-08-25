Windsor police seized drugs and cash from a man wanted on a federal warrant after spotting him conducting drug deals downtown Thursday.
Officers assigned to the provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Unit were on the lookout for the 27-year-old man, who had breached his parole.
They eventually saw him "engaged in a hand-to-hand transaction" while walking near the area of Victoria Avenue and Park Street, according to a news release issued Friday.
Police arrested the man for his parole breach and subsequently discovered he was carrying drugs. Officers seized:
- 1.7 grams of suspected cocaine
- Eight amphetamine capsules
- Two cellphones
- $245 Canadian cash
Officers then searched the man's home and discovered more drugs:
- Eight grams of suspected cocaine
- 40 codeine tablets
- $900 Canadian currency
- Small, empty clear plastic baggies
- One digital scale
The man has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance.