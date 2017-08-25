Windsor police seized drugs and cash from a man wanted on a federal warrant after spotting him conducting drug deals downtown Thursday. 

Officers assigned to the provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Unit were on the lookout for the 27-year-old man, who had breached his parole. 

They eventually saw him "engaged in a hand-to-hand transaction" while walking near the area of Victoria Avenue and Park Street, according to a news release issued Friday. 

Police arrested the man for his parole breach and subsequently discovered he was carrying drugs. Officers seized: 

  • 1.7 grams of suspected cocaine
  • Eight amphetamine capsules
  • Two cellphones
  • $245 Canadian cash

Officers then searched the man's home and discovered more drugs: 

  • Eight grams of suspected cocaine
  • 40 codeine tablets
  • $900 Canadian currency
  • Small, empty clear plastic baggies
  • One digital scale

The man has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance.