Windsor police seized drugs and cash from a man wanted on a federal warrant after spotting him conducting drug deals downtown Thursday.

Officers assigned to the provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Unit were on the lookout for the 27-year-old man, who had breached his parole.

They eventually saw him "engaged in a hand-to-hand transaction" while walking near the area of Victoria Avenue and Park Street, according to a news release issued Friday.

Police arrested the man for his parole breach and subsequently discovered he was carrying drugs. Officers seized:

1.7 grams of suspected cocaine

Eight amphetamine capsules

Two cellphones

$245 Canadian cash

Officers then searched the man's home and discovered more drugs:

Eight grams of suspected cocaine

40 codeine tablets

$900 Canadian currency

Small, empty clear plastic baggies

One digital scale

The man has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance.