Windsor police are looking for four men who beat a man and stole his wallet.

The 31-year-old man was driving his pickup truck east on Division Road when someone in a black four-door car threw an object at him, according to police.

Four men in the car then followed the driver, who turned around and drove the other way.

Both vehicles eventually pulled over near Turner Road when four white men, described as being in their late teens or early 20s, got out of the car with objects in their hands and attacked the man.

The men held him on the ground and took his wallet.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477