Bikes, tools and electronics will all be up for grabs during the latest Windsor Police Service Auction on April 1.

The biannual auctions feature items that were lost or stolen and not reclaimed. All funds raised support the Police Services Board to cover operating expenses and rewards for tips about crimes.

Each purchase comes with a 10 per cent buyer premium fee.

Don't Miss the WPS Annual Auction! This Sat, April 1 at the Fogolar. List of items and more info on our website: https://t.co/UXdPW6Ydmx pic.twitter.com/RUELgrM8IV — @WindsorPolice

Doors at the Fogolar Furlan facility on North Service Road will open at 8 a.m. Saturday with bidding to begin at 9:30 a.m.

Cash, credit cards and debit are all accepted forms of payment.