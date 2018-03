Windsor police are making it easier than ever to pick up some pilfered property.

The service is moving its auctions online, through a partnership with Police Auctions Canada and GovDeals.com.

A sampling of the goods on offer through Police Auctions Canada. (Police Auctions Canada)

Bidding for lost or stolen bikes, tools, clothes and jewels can now be done from the comfort of your own home.

New items will be added to the online auction list starting on March 28, 2018.