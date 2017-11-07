Police have arrested two men in connection with a weekend shooting that killed a 23-year-old Windsor man in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The man was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. after he left a home on Heathfield Court near Little River Acres Drive and got in a fight with several men who had arrived in a white Pontiac Torrent, according to Sgt. Steve Betteridge.

After several shots were fired, a "chaotic scene" ensued and the men fled in the same vehicle.

HOMICIDE UPDATE: 2 arrested in area of 300 block of Josephine St in relation to weekend homicide. More information expected later today. — @WindsorPolice

Officers arrived on scene to numerous people screaming that someone had been shot.

The victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital where he died.

Two suspects were arrested Monday around 8 a.m. near the corner of Josephine Avenue and University Avenue W.

Police found a Pontiac believed to be the getaway car on Tranby Avenue Sunday and are seeking a warrant to search the vehicle and a nearby home.