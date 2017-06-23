Police have arrested one of two suspects who allegedly robbed a pharmacy in the city's east end earlier this month.

The robbery occurred June 9 at a shop on Provincial Road near the Sixth Concession Road. On Wednesday, police said they arrested a man, who was also wanted in an ongoing fraud and stolen property investigation.

The 26-year-old man is charged with robbery while armed with an offensive weapon and having his face disguised with intent to commit an indictable offence.

His previous charges include four counts of fraud under $5,000, three counts of possession/use credit card obtained by an offence, and possession of stolen property in relation to the separate investigation.

Police are still trying to identify the second male suspect in the robbery.