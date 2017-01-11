Police have released a picture of two men considered "armed and dangerous" and wanted in connection with an armed home invasion in Windsor Monday.

According to a media release from the Windsor Police Service, officers responded to a home on Campbell Avenue north of Tecumseh Road west around 1 a.m. after receiving a brief phone call saying the house was being robbed.

Police say when officers arrived they saw a man running near the back of the residence and three victims were located inside including one man with his hands tied and a cut on the top of his head.

WPS: Public News Update: Police Release photo of wanted men from HOME INVASION-DO NOT APPROACH-ARMED & DANGEROUS https://t.co/72TIOpg9sp ^SB pic.twitter.com/uogoznj2QQ — @WindsorPolice

The release states that the victims heard a knock on the door and opened it to two men who forced their way into the house, demanded cash and allegedly struck one of the victims on the head with a handgun.

While working their way through the house, the men saw officers arriving and fled, police said.

The suspects are described as a male with dark skin standing approximately 5'10 and a black male of the same height wearing a gray toque and dark green coat.

Police warned members of the public not to approach the men and asked anyone with information about the incident to call police or Crime Stoppers.