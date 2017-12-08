Some Windsor women who have been talking about sexual assault for years are pleased with the choice for Time magazine's "Person of the Year."

The annual honour for 2017 goes not to an individual, but to what it's calling "The Silence Breakers." That's referring to all the women who have come forward this fall, accusing powerful men of sexual harassment and assault.

For Emily Rosser, who teaches in the Faculty of Women's and Gender Studies at the University of Windsor the movement has been building for a long time.

"I do think that it's a watershed moment, the culmination of a lot of people's energy and kind of an 'enough is enough' moment," she said.

Although she doesn't feel relief and doesn't believe students do either. She said it has been overwhelming as there have been new stories out almost every day.

Time's 2017 Person of the Year is a group of people that the magazine has dubbed The Silence Breakers. The cover features (L-R) Ashley Judd, Taylor Swift, Susan Fowler, Adama Iwu, Isabel Pascual, and one woman who's face can't be seen. (TIME)

"People sharing their stories is very important and empowering, but it can also be very overwhelming," Rosser said. "So we've had a lot of conversations about how to survive that and process the information. I think this is more like a reckoning."

The choice is an impressive one for Lydia Fiorini, the executive director of the Sexual Assault Crisis Centre in Windsor.

"The reality is they really are acknowledging the fact that society is ready to hear these women," she said.

Not only are women being heard, but now there are consequences, said Fiorini. She puts 80 to 90 per cent of the women that disclose to her say they feel harassment from coworkers and others to stay silent.

"So they've sort of been shamed back into silence," she said.

There's hope that this is the beginning of a shift, said Fiorini. This is just the start.

"Why did it take so long?," she said. "The reality is that nobody was really ready to listen."

She believes we still haven't gotten to the point where sexual assault and workplace violence will stop.

Education is key

Rosser is also the coordinator of the Bystander Program on the University of Windsor campus. She believes that education is key in this discussion.

"We're seeing attitudes shift," she said. "We are raising awareness among a lot of students every year."

Over the last 10 years, Rosser said she's seen students become more aware of the background of sexual violence and harassment. Many students have shared their own experience working in retail and as servers.

"We're not just talking about Hollywood stars, we're talking about everyone in our community," she said. "We're trying to figure out how to empower each other."