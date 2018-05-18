Windsor's waterlogged sports fields closed until Tuesday as city steps up park maintenance

The City of Windsor hopes to catch up on cutting grass in the parks over the holiday weekend.

Crews fell behind with the recent rainy weather.

Some parks are still water-logged, but the city hopes to get to all 209 locations soon.

The delay comes at a time when staff are also trying to get season bathrooms opened and flowers planted. The horticulture department is cultivating beds of tulips, cleaning up leaves and debris and forestry will be planting over 500 trees this spring.

As for sports fields, the city said its baseball diamonds are playable now but fields for soccer, cricket and the like will remain closed until next Tuesday.

