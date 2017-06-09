Some local parents of children with autism are celebrating a change in provincial policy.

Last year, the province limited intensive therapy to those under age five based on the severity of the diagnosis. But on Thursday, the government announced it will be available to anyone with autism under age 18.

The announcement is welcome news for April Pare after autism funding for her five-year-old daughter Adyson was stopped because she was making too much progress.

"For Addyson, she potty trained using ABA therapy. She learned how to speak using ABA therapy, answering direct questions, pretend play — which is extremely difficult for kids like her," Pare explained. "Now, she can't tell you her phone number anymore."

But some critics, including Windsor West MPP and NDP social services critic Lisa Gretzky, argue the new rules do not go far enough.

Windsor West MPP and NDP social services critic Lisa Gretzky, argues the province's new rules for autism funding do not go far enough. (Jason Viau/CBC)

"The biggest concern is again the implementation, the actual rollout, that it's going to be smooth transition for these families, and that they're actually going to get the services and the funding that they're being promised," she said.

Another issue is what will happen to kids when they turn 18, Gretzky added.

The new rules are scheduled to kick in on June 26.