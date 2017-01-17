Local labour leaders and concerned citizens clashed with Windsor city councillors in an emotional meeting Monday night as a motion to outsource janitorial and caretaking jobs at Huron Lodge Long-Term Care Home narrowly passed.

The decision to sign on with Aramark, an international services company which will take over janitorial duties at the city-run long-term care home, carried in a tight 6-5 vote despite pleas from citizens to keep the contracts local.

Mark Vander Voort, president of CUPE 543, which represents the staff said he isn't sure how his workers are going to survive, especially those who will have their hours heavily reduced by the decision.

"I don't know how they're going to be able to continue their payments," he said. "I don't know how they'll be able to continue to support their families and themselves."

A previous motion at Council to outsource janitorial and caretaking jobs, including those at Huron Lodge, was narrowly defeated in a 6-5 vote in November 2015.

Last year the city directed staff to issue a request for proposals to contract out jobs that are currently being performed by members of CUPE Local 543 at Huron Lodge. At least 35 jobs will be affected by council's decision, including 19 full time jobs.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens (left) speaks during a city council meeting on Jan. 16, 2017. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Emotions ran high throughout the night and at one point Mayor Drew Dilkens demanded respect, threatening to clear the room unless the audience calmed down and allowed councillors to speak.

Dilkens said the cost to operate Huron Lodge is higher than the provincial average. He estimated the city will save $605,000 each year by outsourcing — money that will work its way back to the taxpayer.

"It's up to you to decide how to spend your money and it's not really a function of this organization to decide how we should spend your money when the savings are available to us," he added.

No price on pride

Myra Horvath, whose mother and aunt are currently living in Huron Lodge shared a different perspective, describing caretaker staff at the long-term care home as one of the reasons her family members felt some comfortable there.

"When you enter Huron Lodge you immediately feel secure and welcome," she said. "There are no offensive odours, just smiling faces."

Myra Horvath is a resident with family at Huron Lodge. Says workers are kind and valuable. pic.twitter.com/37rE5mUS80 — @CBCWindsor

Horvath said the staff currently working at the home make her loved ones feel like "family."

"They are kind and respect my family members," she said. "You cannot put a price tag on the pride they have for their work."

The vote:

For

Drew Dilkens

Fred Francis

Ed Sleiman

Hilary Payne

Paul Borrelli

Jo-Anne Gignac

Against

John Elliott

Chris Holt

Irek Kusmierczyk

Bill Marra

Rino Bortolin

