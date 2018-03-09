New numbers show opioid-related deaths in Windsor-Essex may be on par with previous years, but emergency department visits continue to rise.

From January to October of last year, 27 people in Windsor-Essex died from opioid-related causes, during a province-wide spike in the number of deaths.

The data supplied by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, was released through Public Health Ontario.

"The numbers are still not acceptable. We need to do a lot more work," said Dr. Wajid Ahmed, acting medical officer of the health unit.

Deaths from opioid-related causes 2011: 37

2012: 33

2013: 28

2014: 18

2015: 24

2016: 37

2017: (until October) 27 (Source: WECHU)

Over the past year, community officials have been working on an opioid strategy to combat the crisis locally. In January, a four-point plan was released outlining that strategy.

"​I would see [the numbers] as a positive sign that maybe things are working, but we still need to go a long way," said Ahmed.

The foundation of the plan includes public education and better access to naloxone kits.

This graph shows the number of opioid-related deaths in Ontario from March, 2016 to August 2018. (Public Health Ontario)

On Thursday, the provincial government announced it would be making a naloxone nasal spray available free of charge to participating pharmacies. The announcement came after data showed there were 1,053 opioid-related deaths from January to October 2017, compared with 694 during the same time period in 2016.

Emergency department visits still up

Emergency department visits for opioid-related issues appear to have spiked in Windsor-Essex.

The purple line indicates emergency department opioid-related visits in Windsor-Essex, while the blue line indicates opioid-related deaths. (Public Health Ontario)

Ahmed said education in the community and awareness when it comes to opioids may be what's behind the increases in emergency department visits, because people are more aware of what to look for and where to go when they need help.

"Sometimes these numbers fluctuant depending on the time of the year and several other factors," said Ahmed. "I would say it is slightly above what we saw last year, but you have to see it as a trend — it might go up like that again next year."