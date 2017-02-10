Windsor's first independent opera company is preparing for its big debut this weekend.

The genius behind Abridged Opera — Erin Armstrong — wants to flip people's stereotypical perceptions that operas are dense artistic material reserved for the elite.

Armstrong said she was inspired while watching a performance of the Complete Works of William Shakespeare abridged and thought she could do something similar with opera.

Abridged Opera0:25

"It wasn't too heavy, it was easy to digest," she said.

The free performance, held in the auditorium at Walkerville Collegiate Institute on Sunday, launches the company's 2017 season.

The show will include excerpts and scenes from five operas: