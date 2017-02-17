Are you taking the day Monday to spend time with your family? If you need to step out of the house, here's a look at what's open and what's closed for Family Day 2017.

City Services

Most city services are not operating or will have changed schedules due to the holiday — except for Adventure Bay water park.

City of Windsor offices will be closed Monday, but will reopen Tuesday. The next city council meeting has also been rescheduled to Feb 21.

The 311 Call Centre will be closed. Regular hours resume Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The 211 Call Centre will be open 24 hours on Monday for residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

There will be no residential garbage and recycling collection services on Monday. Service is delayed for one day.

Family Activities

All arenas, community centres and customer care centres will be closed. The exceptions are scheduled rentals. Charles Clark Square will have free supervised hours for skating from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. (weather permitting) on Family Day.

Lanspeary Lions Outdoor Rink is open for rentals from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and offers free public skating, (weather permitting) from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park will be open extended hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Family Day. It also offers special admission of $10 all day or $5 after 4:00 p.m.

All branches of the Windsor Public Library will be closed.

Transit

City buses will operate on a Sunday/Holiday schedule on Monday, February 20. The Tunnel Bus will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

Beer and banking

All LCBO and Beer stores are closed. All Scotiabank, Royal Bank and Bank of Montreal, Windsor Family Credit Union and TD Canada Trust branches are closed.

Shopping

Devonshire Mall is open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Most grocery stores are open