Windsor sees about 45 complaints over election signs

Signs, signs — everywhere a sign.

Well, not everywhere.

The city received about 45 complaints regarding election signs the first two days that campaign teams could put them up.

"Specifically at controlled intersections, roadways," said Rob Vani, manager of inspections in the building department, which is one of the places in charge of checking out complaints.

"Normally when you put them up in those locations they do sometimes obstruct vehicle site lines so people do call in to get those removed"

Where can't they go?

The city has a bylaw in place that includes specific rules for election signs.

If you're looking to erect an election sign without a permit:

It cannot be displayed where it would 'create dangerous and undesirable situations' with the bylaw —specifically stating that signs can't interfere with motorists sight lines or pedestrian traffic

The sign cannot be placed within 10 metres of a polling location

No election signs are allowed on public property

The city confirmed that some signs were removed in Windsor West because they were put up in the wrong location.

Some of those signs removed belonged to PC Candidate Adam Ibrahim.

CBC News has reached out for a comment.