Skip to Main Content
New city hall displays gifts from Windsor, UK

Notifications

New city hall displays gifts from Windsor, UK

After a flood catastrophe in 1947 in Windsor, UK, citizens in Windsor, Ont. rallied together to send money and clothes to those in need. Windsor, Ont. was provided gifts for the generosity.

Gifts from Windsor, UK now displayed in Windsor, Ont.'s new city hall

CBC News ·
The door given to Windsor, ONT after an outpouring of support by residents after a devastating flood in Windsor, UK in 1947. (Kaitie Fraser/CBC)

In the basement of the current city hall, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens was looking around and found framed photos of previous mayors — then stumbled upon something that looked familiar.

"I came across a plaque. Almost a shield looking plaque," said Dilkens.

It matched the crest on the mayor's door. The plaque and the door were given to Windsor, Ont. in the 1950s after an outpouring of support for people living in Windsor, UK.

"A flood catastrophe that happened in 1947, in Windsor, UK. Folks here really rallied to support people in the UK who really had nothing at that point," he said.

Windsor, ONT was provided gifts for their residents generosity after donating clothes and money to Windsor, UK after a devastating flood. 1:18

Citizens sent clothes and money to help out those in need.

The door itself went through a transformation. At one point it was painted mauve and the letters were difficult to read. Dilken said he had the door refinished and brought back to its original form.

The door now hangs as the mayor's office door in our new city hall.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us