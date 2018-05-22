Windsor's new city hall opens today

Skip to Main Content
If you need to do business with the City of Windsor, you'll have a new place to do so.

$30M building is right next to old city hall location and opens at noon Tuesday

The new city hall is located immediately south of old one, which was completed in 1956. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)
The old city hall closed last Friday, and crews spent the holiday weekend moving files and other items over to the new building next door.

The new city hall officially opens at noon on Tuesday.

Stacey Maguire has overseen the move from the old city hall next door, into the new building. She said the 280 city staff will spend the morning getting set up at their new workplace.

"We are going to have a number of staff, a huge contingent of staff from our IT department and from our facilities department here, walking every floor and talking to people right first thing in the morning," said Maguire, adding that computers, phones and IT services are first priority.

"We will make sure that those service desks are running up and running, even if we do have any complications in the back of house because ultimately we want to be ready for the public first and foremost."

It took two years to build the new city hall at a cost of $30 million. The old city hall next door will be torn down in the coming months.

The first council meeting in the new building is scheduled for next Monday. There will be public tours this Saturday.

Visitors to the new city hall will find themselves in a large atrium, with the council chambers on the ground floor, a contrast to the third floor location of the old chambers. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)
