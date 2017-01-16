The family of Nancy Quick, the teaching assistant who was hit by a minivan and killed outside her school in Lakeshore, was devastated when they learned the man accused of killing her would walk out of court a free man.

Nancy's older brother, Jerry Galbraith, thought their family was going to hear details of a plea bargain when they were called to meet with the Crown Attorney on Sunday.

Instead, they were told the charges against her estranged husband Scott Quick would be withdrawn.

"Everybody all at once — our jaws just dropped," Galbraith said. "It was like getting kicked in the teeth."

A photo of Nancy Quick displayed in the home of her older brother, Jerry Galbraith. (Derek Spalding/CBC)

Nancy was crossing the road near St. William Catholic School in Lakeshore, Ont. when she was hit by a stolen minivan in February 2006. She was transported to a hospital in Detroit, Mich., but died five days after being struck.

In March 2015 — more than nine years after his estranged wife was killed — Scott was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

On Monday morning assistant Crown attorney, Brian Manarin, announced he would not proceed with the case because it was "physically impossible" for Scott to have stolen the vehicle that ran down his estranged wife.

The decision came after Ontario Court Justice Lloyd Dean ruled last month that there was enough evidence to bring the case to trial.

Galbraith said his parents took the news hard when he and several family members visited them Sunday to explain why the trial was coming to a sudden end.

"My mom just started crying," Galbraith said.

Outside court on Monday, Scott said he was "relieved" to be out of jail after two years, a time he described as "hell."

"I'm looking forward to resuming my life with my children and my family," he said through tears, before wishing Nancy's family "peace and love."