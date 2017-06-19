Windsor's Muslim community collected more than 1,000 bags during the annual Share the Spirit of Ramadan Food Drive.

Despite going without food or drink during the days of the holy month, Muslim volunteers teamed up with with area businesses and organizations to gather donations at Devonshire Mall.

U did it! @ShareTheSpirit1 Food Drive reaches it target with over 1,000 bags donated. Thnx 2 our donors, volunteers, & organizers. #Windsor pic.twitter.com/JeIH2LbAgA — @WindsorIslamicC

"Giving back in food form, you feel like you're helping more at a time when you're feeling it too,`explained Sousan Khaled, one of the event`s organizers. "You're giving more at the same time, you see what I mean? So that's the link I think with between this and what we're feeling during Ramadan."

The event has exceeded its fundraising goal every year, thanks to the generosity of the community, he added.