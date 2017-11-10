Brian Masse is planning to knock on doors in Sandwich Towne to hear first-hand from residents about how new border crossings could impact their community.

The NDP MP has launched his campaign because "international truck traffic has had a devastating impact one of Canada's most historic neighbourhood," according to a media release.

Masse is planning a rally on Nov. 18 to inform residents about the Community Benefits Framework meant to limit the impact of border-related construction and traffic in the area.

"As the host community to the busiest commercial border crossing along the Canada-United States border, the Windsor-Essex region as whole has experienced a range of negative impacts including traffic congestion, environmental degradation, reduced public safety that has had devastating impacts in Sandwich Towne in particular," he explained.

"This neighbourhood has lost residents, businesses, schools and other public services all as a direct consequence of being the in the shadow of a major international border crossing."

The MP added the benefit framework is one way those negative impacts could be cut back as the Ambassador Bridge plans a new span and the Gordie Howe Bridge continues to be developed, but community members will only have one opportunity to have their voice heard by higher levels of government.

"I want to give both the community and the decision makers the best opportunity to understand how this border infrastructure has impacted people's lives and what can or should be done to improve the quality of life in our community," said Masse. "I want to make sure that we collectively do everything we can to secure a bright future for everyone."



