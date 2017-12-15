Join CBC's Windsor Morning as we broadcasting live from the community Friday morning.

It's all part of CBC Windsor's annual Sounds of the Season fundraiser. We've worked with our partners to gather food and cash donations for the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association, which supports 15 area food banks.

​Live entertainment and tasty treats will be available at the Drouillard Place Ontario Early Years Centre from 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. while Windsor Morning Host Tony Doucette delivers a special Sounds of the Season show.

Anyone dropping by during the broadcast will also have a chance to enter a draw and win a some amazing prizes.

Check out CBC Windsor's Sounds of the Season broadcast: