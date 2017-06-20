The death of Canadian mixed martial artist Tim Hague carries a hard lesson for any parent planning to get their child involved in combat sports, according to veteran MMA coach Albert Mady.

Hague was knocked out during a boxing match on June 16. He was transported to hospital in critical condition, and days later the father and school teacher died of his injuries.

Tim Hague, who died after a boxing match Friday, was a Grade 4 English teacher. (Supplied/Jordan Bittner)

Mady, who has 49 years of experience in the ring, admitted the sport can be tough. He said the best piece of advice he can give any parent hoping to get their child involved in MMA is to take their time.

"It's a great thing for your kids, but don't start them in competitive, combat sports really young," he said. "Be smart about it for your kid's sake."

There are safeguards meant to protect older fighters, including full physicals before each match and making enough time for training, but Mady said one of the simplest things that can keep people safe is knowing which coach to trust.

"Go somewhere that has the experience and the credentials, not the place next door," he said. "You have to have coaches that care and promoters that care about the athlete, not just filling seats."