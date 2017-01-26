The president of the Windsor Minor Hockey Association has apologized in writing for online posts that called Canadian participants in the Women's March on Washington "dumb bitches."

In a letter to the Sexual Assault Crisis Centre of Essex County, Dean Lapierre wrote he was "sorry" and "wrong."

"I'm not a bad guy I made a bad decision in the words I used and .. I'm truly sorry," reads the letter, which was written in response to comments from the crisis centre's director, Lydia Fiorini. Lapierre's post set back efforts to teach young male hockey players to respect women, according to Fiorini.

"I did not mean to label women as bitches and put anyone back at all," the letter continues. "I would like to meet with you [Fiorini] to see what we could do together to make sure this does not happen again."

Lydia Fiorini, executive director of the Sexual Assault Crisis Centre of Essex County. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

After reading the letter, Fiorini commended Lapierre for taking responsibility for his actions, and for looking for ways to make amends.

"Here's a perfect example of somebody who has truly made a mistake, recognized it, whether they were forced to recognize it or not, and is taking responsibility and saying 'This is truly inappropriate and … I'm prepared to engaged in any training or opportunity so I don't repeat these same mistakes,'" she said.

A former hockey mom herself, Fiorini has been working with the OHL to create training kits to teach hockey players about respect for women.

Although Fiorini said Lapierre's post initially hurt that effort, she also said his letter may offer a chance to bring the message of respect to a wider audience.

"I think this is an opportunity to come to the minor leagues and begin where that sort of male culture gets intensified to try and create some change as early as possible," she explained.

Coarse language or free speech

After news of Lapierre's post broke, members of the public took to social media to criticize his coarse language or to argue for his right to free speech.

"His position in the community is very influential to minor hockey players which includes both boys and girls," said Jillian Rops, captain of the University of Windsor Lancers women's hockey team.

JIllian Rops, captain of the University of Windsor Lancers women's hockey team, said Dean Lapierre's comments were moving the conversation around women's hockey in the wrong direction. (Aadel Haleem/CBC)

"We really want to keep women's hockey rolling and not take it in that direction."

The Ontario Minor Hockey Association also condemned Lapierre's comments and launched an investigation.

Fiorini said by apologizing, Lapierre has the opportunity to regain his position as a role model for young people. She said he can server as an example of someone who admits when they're wrong and works to make a change.

"The irony is ... that the march started the conversation and his comments continued the conversation," she said.