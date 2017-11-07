Windsor's mega-hospital is one of six healthcare facilities across the province Infrastructure Ontario has slated to start accepting quotes for construction by 2021.

The project is expected to cost more than $1 billion and is described as "Design Build Finance Maintain," which the government organization defines as a process combining construction, financing, operation and maintenance to be handled by the private sector.

A request for quotes is scheduled to be sent out in 2021, according to the 2017 Market Update document posted on the Infrastructure Ontario website.