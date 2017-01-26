Mayor Drew Dilkens is defending city council's decision not to spend $40,000 in additional funding so Windsor firefighters can perform ice and water rescues.

Firefighters working in Windsor cannot perform ice or water rescues. Other municipalities in the region such as LaSalle have that capacity.

"Nothing has changed from the last 125 years. Someone is gonna assist someone who is in need," said Dilkens. "So this is merely a $40,000 incremental cost that's going to go completely to salaries."

LaSalle firefighter demonstrates ice & water rescue (Jason Viau/CBC)

Windsor crews can only use reaching tools from the shore, and can't go further than one metre into the water. Dilkens told CBC News he doesn't think this is a problem for the city.

"At the end of the day, when someone calls 911 and needs assistance... someone will respond from emergency services, will respond appropriately, and will be able to assist," he said.

During city council's 2017 budget meeting on Monday, fire chief Bruce Montone said there is enough funding for training and equipment for ice and water rescues, but the department requires additional funds to cover specialty pay firefighters are contractually entitled to if they respond to aquatic emergencies.

Mayor Drew Dilkens gestures to Councillor Irek Kusmierczyk during the debate on the 2017 capital budget. (Rob Heydari/CBC)

"City council made a decision... because it was just going to go to salaries at the Windsor Fire & Rescue Services," Dilkens told CBC News on Thursday.

"They do have equipment. They have reaching poles, they have ladders and things like that," Dilkens said. "There are also life preservers for members of the public to help, and these life preservers are on ropes."

Residents in Windsor who live near water are not as confident they'll have the emergency services they need.

Ralph Collins lives near Blue Heron. He criticized the decision to grant an additional $50,000 to the Adventure Bay water park advertising budget, while rejecting the Fire & Rescue request.



Ralph Collins lives near Blue Heron. (Jason Viau/CBC)

"They've got their priorities all mixed up," said Collins.

Ray Levac has lived near Blue Heron for 18 years. He had no idea Windsor Fire & Rescue cannot perform ice or water rescues. "The kids use the pond quite a bit... they play ice hockey and they skate" said Levac.



Ray Levac, 18 year resident of Blue Heron, didn't know Windsor firefighters can't perform ice or water rescues (Jason Viau/CBC)

"You don't wait for an accident to happen," adding "the mayor should look into that."

As for the mayor? He maintained the public should not be worried.

"There's an element of risk of everything that we do in the City of Windsor.... you can't de-risk every situation." said Dilkens.

"We have been able to respond effectively to situations in the past. We will continue to respond."