Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is calling on Ontario's premier to create a provincially supported insurance program for residents who can no longer get flood insurance.

The cry for help comes after a record-breaking rainfall doused Windsor-Essex Monday and Tuesday, flooding thousands of homes for the second time in less than a year.

Thank-you Premier. We need a provincially supported insurance program for residents who can no longer get flood insurance. — @drewdilkens

Windsor's 311 line received 3,403 reports of flooded basements by 9:15 a.m. Thursday, and that number is expected to rise. More than 500 basements were flooded in Lakeshore and about 105 basements were flooded in Tecumseh, while about 20 homes were hit in LaSalle.

In the wake of the flooding, Kathleen Wynne tweeted support of the city, pledging to "do everything we can to help."

In the face of terrible flooding in Windsor, we are ready to work with the city and do everything we can to help. Stay safe! — @Kathleen_Wynne

Dilkens asked the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing Wednesday to assess whether the flood damage was significant enough to again trigger the Disaster Recovery Assistance program and an inspection team is expected to tour the area in the coming days.

Flood victims waiting for relief a year later

But even if the province agrees to provide disaster relief, scores of homeowners aren't likely to qualify for funding and scores more may face lengthy waits.

A heat map from the City of Windsor shows incidents of basement flooding from the record rainfall that pummelled the city on Aug. 28 and Aug. 29. (City of Windsor image)

Of the 583 homeowners who asked for help under the program last September, when thousands of homes were flooded after the region was drenched with 190 millimetres of rain, only 122 claims were paid out for a total of $665,656.43. Another 235 claims were denied after an assessment by an inspector, while another 226 claims remain bogged down in the system. It is unclear how many will be approved or when.