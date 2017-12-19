The 2017 Mayor Award's honoured 29 individuals and groups who helped make Windsor a better city during a special ceremony Monday night.

The one-time only awards evening was part of a celebration of the city's 125th birthday. Citizens were able to submit applications for awards, then a three-person panel short-listed two for each category, with the mayor Drew Dilkens choosing the winner.

Six-year-old Olivia Lefaive won the civic booster youth award.

Dilkens said she has filled balloons for an event at the Ronald McDonald house, served food at Street Help and challenged the principal of her school to raise more money than her for the Terry Fox Run.

"No surprise Olivia won," he said.

But her giving didn't stop there. Lefaive ended up winning an iPad, but knew a girl who didn't have one, so she gave it to her.

"Whenever you give something, you'll get something back," she explained.

It's been a fun-filled year for Lefavie, who has completed about 10 different community acts this year, including a canned food drive.

She said the more she's able to do, the better.

"It helps more people and we get sponsors. Then we get more and can give more."

