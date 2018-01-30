A Windsor massage therapist has been charged with six more counts of sexual assault in connecting with incidents involving seven woman ranging in age from the mid-teens to their fifties.

The 46-year-old man was first arrested and charged with sexual assault earlier this month after police were called to a downtown business after the massage therapist allegedly touched a client in her 40s inappropriately during a massage on Dec. 29.

Following that arrest, police received several other reports of sexual assault involving the same Windsor man, many of which were alleged to have taken place while he was working.

He was arrested at home on Monday and charged with six further counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual exploitation and one count of committing an indecent act.

"Officers from our Major Crimes Branch continue to investigate, and believe that the potential for further victims may exist," stated Sgt. Steve Betteridge in a media release.

The College of Massage Therapists of Ontario is also investigating the allegations and working with Windsor police.