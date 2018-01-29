Marc Taylor wants to send 100 children to see The Black Panther during Black History Month.

The Black Panther is a Marvel superhero who is also king of a fictional, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda.

Taylor, who grew up reading the Black Panther comic books, said seeing himself through the eyes of a superhero meant a lot to him.

"Here you have Stan Lee and Jack Kirby who put together this superhero that looked like me, represented me," said Taylor. "Best part of all, he was king."

When Taylor's daughter showed him the trailer for the film, he decided to he wanted to share the inspiration he felt as a child with today's youth.

"[Lee and Kirby] didn't make him into something thuggish. It was extremely positive images," he said. "I couldn't wait to spend my 25 cent, my 50 cents to get the latest edition of the Black Panther."

Taylor has the money to purchase the tickets, but is waiting on permission from Disney and the movie theatre to pass them out.

A Cineplex spokesperson said they cannot host a public event until the studio that owns the rights to the film gives permission.

"I understand that he is trying to connect with Disney to ascertain the necessary permissions, so perhaps our ability to participate may change," said spokesperson Sarah Van Lange.

Black Ribbon campaign

Taylor is also behind a campaign that asks people to wear a black ribbon during Black History Month.

"It's a simple way to bring awareness," he said.

Taylor was specifically concerned about U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments about Haiti and countries in Africa.

"All the strides ... that we made in the past, in less that one year it seems that it's going in the total opposite direction," Taylor said.

"I'm hoping that that good-willed, good-hearted individuals will wear the ribbon to say 'hey, enough.'"