Local bookseller and writer, Robert Stewart, has undergone a life-changing transformation that is obvious to all who know him.

Stewart has changed from a bodyweight he could not measure, to a much healthier 250 pounds.

"I didn't know how much I weighed for sure because our bathroom scale was not rated to weigh someone of my size," said the 38-year-old. "I would be running out of breath just sitting there, speaking. Colleagues started to notice it, friends started to notice it but I kept brushing it off out of fear, although there was an obvious reason. I didn't want to know what the reason was."

Stewart said his pants were so big he couldn't believe he was going to wear them. He said that was "the first seed" that something needed to change.

In July of 2013, Stewart went to a cardiologist appointment to deal with some of his health issues. It was lunchtime after his brief appointment and all he could think about was burgers and onion rings.

"I'm in tears suddenly... because I just can't fight the compulsion to eat myself into a stupor," he said. "Instead of going to that restaurant I parked our van at a park right near our home — Willistead Park — and I walked twice around the park. I was exhausted."

Here's Robert Stewart more recently after a big, big loss. (Robert Stewart)

Later that evening he told his wife he was a new man and was going to change everything.

"That day around the park was the first of some 60 consecutive days where I walked around the park," said Stewart.

Since then he's totally changed his eating habits — once a 'night-time eater', he's now cut it out completely. He has also increased his walking jaunts.

Between July and January, Stewart had lost more than 60 pounds.

"Once the results started... I decided I was going to run. Just to try it," said Stewart.

Here's Robert Stewart now. He took this 'selfie' on a run in the park. (Robert Stewart)

Now, he runs 21 kilometres at a time.

He admits he's still a large fellow, but says he's always has been a broad-shouldered sort. Although Stewart says he's feeling much better about himself and his health.

Stewart's book, based on his experiences, is called The Running-Shaped Hole. It will be available in the fall of 2018.