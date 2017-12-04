Richard Scott Raymond has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years, by a judge in Windsor on Monday.

Raymond pleaded guilty to second degree murder in connection with the death of the 49-year-old woman who was found beaten in a Bruce Avenue Apartment in 2015.

Justice Renee Pomerance called Carol Shaw's murder a "tragic event and a senseless death" during the sentencing on Monday afternoon.



"Shaw was effectively terrorized during the incident," said Pomerance, adding that the facts show the incident "involved some component of a sexual act."

Both Raymond and Shaw were found without pants. Shaw was the mother of Raymond's girlfriend at the time.

The court heard during sentencing that there is a history of alcoholism in Raymond's family, and that he became a crown ward at 16-years-old.

"One can hope that he is serious about wishing to change his life and become a contributing member of society one day," said Pomerance.

Pomerance agreed with a joint submission by the crown attorney and defence, seeking life in prison. Raymond would be eligible for parole in 15 years, according to the submission.

Behind Raymond sat Shaw's daughters, sisters and family.

"We were like muck and mud - it was us against the world," wrote Barbara Shaw in a victim impact statement. "I was her protector and she was my strength and now I am alone."

"I feel very robbed and so angry... I miss my mom so much." - Larissa Carmichael, daughter of Carol Shaw

Barbara said it's hard for her to get out of bed since her younger sister was killed in 2015.

"I will never get back what was taken away from me," she wrote. "Ever."

Shaw's daughter Larissa Carmichael wrote in a victim impact statement that thinking about her mother "brings tears to my eyes."

"My body aches all the time as my mind never stops going," wrote Carmichael, adding that she suffers from a depression that's also hurt her family. "I find myself since this has happened on the edge," she wrote.

"I feel very robbed and so angry... I miss my mom so much."

I woke up in the hospital four hours later being told I murdered somebody." - Richard Scott Raymond

Raymond said in a pre-sentence report that he "blacked out" and couldn't recall the events that lead to Shaw's death.

According to the report Raymond was drinking with his uncle before he went to Shaw's house.

"I woke up in the hospital four hours later being told I murdered somebody," he said in the report.

Raymond's lawyer told the court Monday that he has sworn to give up alcohol and drugs.

"I know I need a lot of help still with that," said Raymond."I definitely would like to make something better of my life in the future."