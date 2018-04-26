A Windsor man, at the centre of protests last summer, has been sentenced for child luring.

Ryan Jessop, 40, was sentenced to 15 months in jail this week.

Protestors held rallies at his east-end home and police headquarters after a video surfaced showing him meeting a man at Devonshire Mall who exchanged text messages with Jessop.

The man had posed as a 13-year-old girl during the conversation, which turned sexual.

Jessop, whose sentence includes credit for five months served in jail, will be listed on the sex offender registry for 20 years.

He'll be on two years probation when he's released.