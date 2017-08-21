A Windsor man is facing gun charges after allegedly using a handgun to threaten another man following a road rage incident.

Windsor police were called to the area of Walker Road and Sydney Avenue around 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 11 after reports of a road rage incident involving a green Toyota Camry driving erratically.

The driver of the car allegedly drove in front of the caller then repeatedly slammed on the brakes in an "aggressive manner," said police.

After taking a picture of the car's license plate the driver confronted him and allegedly stomped on the hood of his car before fleeing south on Walker Road.

Pellet gun, threats and slashed tires

The driver pulled over on County Road 42 and tried to fix his vehicle when a grey Dodge Durango pulled up and a group of men, including the Camry driver, got out carrying what was believed to be a handgun and threatened the complainant, stated Const. Andrew Drouillard in a news release.

A second man slashed the man's tires and damaged the side of his car, he added.

The Camry involved in the incident was located on Aug. 18 and the suspects were arrested nearby. Officers found a pellet gun inside the car and are awaiting a warrant to seize it.

A 24-year-old Windsor man has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a dangerous weapon, mischief and uttering threats.

An 18-year-old Brantford man has been charged with mischief and breach of probation.

The major crimes branch is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.